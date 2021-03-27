March 27, 2021
Poshan
England Duo Marcus Rashford And Bukayo Saka To Miss Albania And Poland Qualifiers

England will be without Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka when they face Albania on Sunday and Poland next Wednesday.

Omnisport 27 March 2021
Marcus Rashford has been ruled out because of injury.
File Photo
2021-03-27T14:07:37+05:30

Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka have been ruled out of England's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Poland. (More Football News)

Manchester United forward Rashford and versatile Arsenal teenager Saka missed England's opening 5-0 Group I defeat of San Marino at Wembley on Thursday.

Rashford and Saka will also play no part against Albania in Tirana on Sunday and a home clash with Poland next Wednesday due to foot and hamstring injuries respectively.

A Football Association statement said: "Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka will play no part in England's forthcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

"Rashford reported to St. George's Park with an injury that ruled him out of the 5-0 win against San Marino and, following further assessment, it has been decided he will continue his rehabilitation with Manchester United.

"Saka had remained at Arsenal for further assessment on an ongoing issue with the hope of joining up with the Three Lions but will now not be available for the fixtures against Albania and Poland."

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored twice against San Marino, while James Ward-Prowse, Raheem Sterling and debutant Ollie Watkins were also on target as England started their bid to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar with a dominant victory.

