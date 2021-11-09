Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 09, 2021
England Cricket Board Chief Tom Harrison Flies To Pakistan To Mend Relations With Pakistan Cricket Board

Tom Harrison is also due to call Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad before he flies out to Dubai for the final of the T20 World Cup and the ICC Executive Board meeting on November 17.

ECB chief Tom Harrison's decision to fly to Pakistan comes after the announcement by Cricket Australia that Australia will be touring Pakistan early next year. | Twitter

2021-11-09T13:36:03+05:30
Published: 09 Nov 2021, Updated: 09 Nov 2021 1:36 pm

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) Chief Executive Tom Harrison has flown to Pakistan to meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja in a bid to mend relations that were damaged by the cancellation of last month's tour. (More Cricket News) 

According to sources in the PCB, besides meeting Ramiz Raja, Tom Harrison is also due to call Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad before he flies out to Dubai for the final of the T20 World Cup and the ICC Executive Board meeting on November 17.

England men's team was set to tour Pakistan in October for the first time since 2005, while their women have never played in Pakistan.

However, the ECB cancelled both the series, citing the "mental and physical well-being" of players and security concerns, a decision that was met with heavy criticism.

Tom Harrison's decision to come to Pakistan comes on the heels of the announcement by Cricket Australia that it will be touring Pakistan early next year.

Australia's confirmation to send its team to Pakistan had come just days after the West Indies board also announced it would be touring Pakistan in December for a white ball series.

The confirmation by the two boards has come as welcome news for the PCB, which was shattered by the decision by New Zealand Cricket to pull out its team from the tour of Pakistan in September because of security threats and later the ECB’s decision to also not send its teams for white-ball matches.

But one PCB source made it clear that while Tom Harrison’s visit was welcome and so was his assurance that England would make a full tour of Pakistan late next year, Ramiz Raja would be taking up the case against New Zealand Cricket and ECB strongly at the ICC board meeting.

