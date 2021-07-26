The BCCI on Monday confirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will join the Indian national cricket team in England as replacements for the injured cricketers. (More Cricket News)

Reports of the duo, who are currently in Sri Lanka for a limited series, joining the Test team have been doing the rounds, but there was no word from the BCCI.

In a release, the cricket board also shared the nature of injuries to Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan and Shubman Gill.

"All-rounder Washington Sundar had taken an injection on his right-hand bowling finger. However, his recovery will take longer than expected and he is not bowling-fit. He is ruled out of the remainder of the tour," the release said.

"Fast bowler Avesh Khan suffered a blow to his left thumb on Day 1 of the warm-up game. He was taken for an X-Ray and the result confirmed a fracture. A specialist was consulted for further management of his injury. He is ruled out of India’s Tour of England.

"Opening batsman Shubman Gill sustained a developing stress reaction on his left lower leg (shin) during the World Test Championship final. This was confirmed via an MRI scan. He is ruled out of the tour and has returned back to India.

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batsman "Rishabh Pant has recovered from COVID-19 with two negative RT-PCR tests. He has begun his preparations for the upcoming Test series after clearance from the BCCI Medical Team."

"Bowling coach B. Arun, Wriddhiman Saha and Abhimanyu Easwaran have completed their self-isolation in London and have now joined Team India in Durham.

Check the updated Indian squad for the five-match Test series against England: Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav.

Standby players: Prasidh Krishna, Arzan Nagwaswalla.

