August 14, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: KL Rahul Becomes Target Of England Fans, Bottle Corks Thrown At Indian Cricketer - VIDEO

ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: KL Rahul Becomes Target Of England Fans, Bottle Corks Thrown At Indian Cricketer - VIDEO

The game was briefly halted as Indian players were seen talking to umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth

Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2021, Last Updated at 9:06 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: KL Rahul Becomes Target Of England Fans, Bottle Corks Thrown At Indian Cricketer - VIDEO
KL Rahul (in pic) was fielding near the boundary ropes. The turn of events left India captain Virat Kohli fuming.
Courtesy: Twitter
ENG Vs IND, Lord's Test: KL Rahul Becomes Target Of England Fans, Bottle Corks Thrown At Indian Cricketer - VIDEO
outlookindia.com
2021-08-14T21:06:32+05:30

Lord's, the spiritual home of cricket, witnessed rowdy fans throwing bottle corks at KL Rahul during the pre-lunch session on the third day of the second Test between England and India in London on Saturday.

Match Blog | Scorecard | News

Rahul, who scored a sublime 129 in the first innings, was seen with an object that looked like a champagne bottle cork during the 69th over, bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Then, images of more such pictures flooded social media. In one post, an animated Indian skipper Virat Kohli was seen purportedly instructing Rahul to throw it outside.

The game was briefly halted as Indian players were seen talking to umpires Michael Gough and Richard Illingworth. But it couldn't be confirmed whether this was just about an informal way of drawing the umpire's attention or a formal complaint.

Earlier this year, the Indian team faced racist taunts during their tour of Australia where Mohammed Siraj was abused and that led to the eviction of spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground during the New Year's Eve.

In fact, the Indian team had lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon back then, who had given them an option to walk out.

(With PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bengaluru FC Vs Club Eagles, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Cup Play-off Football Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau KL Rahul Virat Kohli London Lord's Cricket India vs England India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Video Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos