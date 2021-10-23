Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
El Clasico: Barcelona Can't Be Afraid Of Real Madrid, Says Barca Boss Ronald Koeman

It will be the first clasico since Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona, which has been struggling on and off the field since then.

The match against Real Madrid caps a three-game home stint that Ronald Koeman called key for Barcelona this season. | File Photo

2021-10-23T20:54:56+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 8:54 pm

Barcelona can't be afraid of Real Madrid when the teams meet in the first “clásico” of the season this weekend, Ronald Koeman said Saturday. (More Football News)

It will be the first clásico since Lionel Messi departed from Barcelona, which has been struggling on and off the field since then.

“We have to play without fear,” the Barcelona coach said.

“We have to show that we can win and that we will be motivated to win from the start."

Barcelona was off to a tough start but picked up two straight victories for the first time this season ahead of Sunday's clásico at the Camp Nou Stadium.

It defeated Valencia in the Spanish league last weekend and Dynamo Kyiv on Wednesday in a crucial victory that kept alive its chances of avoiding elimination from the Champions League's group stage for the first time in two decades.

The match against Madrid caps a three-game home stint that Koeman called key for the club this season.

“We have good momentum after these two victories," he said, "and we are very motivated to show that we can win this important match in front of our fans. Hopefully the stadium will be packed and it will be a good atmosphere."

Less than 50,000 people attended the team's past two matches, about half the capacity of the Camp Nou, which was usually nearly full when Messi was still playing there.

Koeman will likely count on defender Jordi Alba, who made the squad for the clásico despite earlier being listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury.

Barcelona sits in seventh place in the Spanish league standings, two points behind third-place Madrid, which is coming off a much-needed 5-0 victory at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League following consecutive losses against Sheriff at home in the European competition and at Espanyol in the league.

Leader Real Sociedad, three points in front of Madrid with an extra game, visits defending champion Atlético Madrid on Sunday. Atlético also is three points off the lead.

