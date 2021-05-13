Eid-al-Fitr 2021: Sports Stars led by Virat Kohli, Sania Mirza Extend Greetings

India’s tennis star Sania Mirza and cricketer Virat Kohli took to the twitter to extend their wishes on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr. (More Sports News)

"In these unprecedented times, let the spirit of Eid bring love, peace and joy to all. Eid Mubarak. Stay safe," Kohli said in his tweet, while Mirza said, “…spare a thought for the ppl (people) suffering, the less fortunate in our prayers today..”

While Eid is being celebrated in many countries on Thursday, other will be celebrating it on Friday.

Many other cricketers including Rishbah Pant and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam also wished everyone on Eid and prayed for peace and happiness.

Pant wished his followers and hoped that everyone stayed safe and indoors with their families.

“Best wishes to those celebrating Eid today! Please stay indoors and enjoy time with your families. Eid Mubarak everyone!,” Pant wrote.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wrote , “Chand Mubarak. This is the night of reflection & rewards. This is the night to mend broken relations. To sit quietly with your parents and appreciate them. May you become a source of happiness for others. Do share. Do smile. Do pray for everyone out there.”

Former India player Mohammed Kaif was disturbed by the many tragic news and wished Allah showed mercy on everyone on this Eid.

“Very disturbing day. Picked newspaper, news of floating dead bodies on front page, death of young children at Gaza on foreign page even sports page offered no respite - TT legend Chandra no more, dear friend RP lost his father.This Eid may Allah show his true mercy more than ever,” Kaif said.

