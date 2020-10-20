October 20, 2020
Corona
Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus Live Streaming: Italian, Ukrainian Giants Clash In UCL - How To Watch

Match and telecast details of Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus UEFA Champions League match - Live streaming, TV channels, playing XIs, date, time and venue

20 October 2020
Juventus players warming up
Screengrab: Twitter
2020-10-20T22:30:44+05:30

Italian Serie A champions Juventus travel to Ukraine to take on Dynamo Kyiv in their opening UEFA Champions League Group G match. (More Football News)

Andrea Pirlo's Juve are without superstar Christiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for COVID. But the Italian giants will hope for a positive result against former Ukrainian Premier League champions, Dynamo Kyiv.

In another Group G match, Lionel Messi's Barcelona take on Ferencvaros, later in the night.

Match and telecast details of Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus:

What: UEFA Champions League, Group G match between Dynamo Kyiv and Juventus
When: October 20 (Tuesday), 10:25 PM IST
Where: Olympic National Sports Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine

TV Listing: Sony Ten 2/HD in India; USA - FuboTV, ZonaFutbol, TUDNxtra, TUDN Radio, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, CBS All Access, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA; Italy - NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia; UK - BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1; Ukraine - footballua.tv, Futbol 1, OLL.tv

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Starting XIs

Dynamo Kyiv:

Juventus:

