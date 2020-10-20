Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus Live Streaming: Italian, Ukrainian Giants Clash In UCL - How To Watch

Italian Serie A champions Juventus travel to Ukraine to take on Dynamo Kyiv in their opening UEFA Champions League Group G match. (More Football News)
Andrea Pirlo's Juve are without superstar Christiano Ronaldo, who tested positive for COVID. But the Italian giants will hope for a positive result against former Ukrainian Premier League champions, Dynamo Kyiv.
In another Group G match, Lionel Messi's Barcelona take on Ferencvaros, later in the night.
Match and telecast details of Dynamo Kyiv Vs Juventus:
What: UEFA Champions League, Group G match between Dynamo Kyiv and Juventus
When: October 20 (Tuesday), 10:25 PM IST
Where: Olympic National Sports Complex, Kyiv, Ukraine
TV Listing: Sony Ten 2/HD in India; USA - FuboTV, ZonaFutbol, TUDNxtra, TUDN Radio, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, CBS All Access, TUDN App, UniMás, TUDN USA; Italy - NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia; UK - BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1; Ukraine - footballua.tv, Futbol 1, OLL.tv
Live Streaming: SonyLiv
Starting XIs
Dynamo Kyiv:
Line-up! #UCL #DynamoJuventus pic.twitter.com/NHWEQOhcIZ— FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) October 20, 2020
Juventus:
Juventus:
