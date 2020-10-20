Barcelona Vs Ferencvaros Live Streaming: Lionel Messi And Co Start Champions League Campaign - How To Watch

Barcelona start their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League welcome campaign with a Group G clash against Ferencvaros at Camp Nou. (More Football News)

The Catalans will hope for a good start after their 2-8 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich last season in the quarterfinals. And they should start as the favourites against the Hungarian outfit, making a return to the competition after a 25-year absence.

Barcelona have played four matches so far in La Liga, winning first two then picking up a draw and suffering a defeat. But against Ferencvaros, Ronald Koeman would consider his wards the favourites. That said, Ferencvaros will be no pushovers. After winning their 31st Hungarian title, the Green Eagles defeated Djurgarden, Celtic, Dinamo Zagreb and Molde to return to join other 31 teams in Europe's top tier competition.

Match details:

What: Barcelona vs Ferencvaros, UEFA Champions League, Group G match

When: October 21 (Wednesday), 12:30 AM IST

Where: Camp Nou, Barcelona

TV Listing: Sony Ten 1/HD (India); ZonaFutbol, TUDNxtra, TUDN Radio, Univision NOW, CBS All Access, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App, UniMás (United States); BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport ESPN (United Kingdom); Mitele Plus, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+ (Spain)

Live Streaming: Sony Liv

Likely XIs:

Barcelona: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Firpo; Busquets, De Jong; Fati, Coutinho, Griezmann; Messi.

Ferencvaros: Dibusz; Lovrencsics, Blazic, Botka, Heister; Kharatin, Somalia; Nguen, Siger, Zubkov; Uzuni.

