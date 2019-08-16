Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting Gear Up For ATK Challenge, Chennaiyin Face TRAU FC – Live Streaming, Venue, Time And More

Not yet eliminated, Chennaiyin FC will take on Group D opponents TRAU for a place in the Durand Cup's knockout stage. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting will face ATK (already eliminated). Both matches will take place on August 16.

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

Time And Venue

Mohammedan Sporting will face ATK at 6 PM, in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will play against TRAU at 3 PM, in Howrah Stadium.

After suffering a loss in their first matches,@ChennaiyinFC will face TRAU, both teams will eye for a win to open their account in the points table.#CFCvTRAU #DurandCup#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/qVJsDrjw6Y — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 16, 2019

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.