Durand Cup: Mohammedan Sporting Gear Up For ATK Challenge, Chennaiyin Face TRAU FC – Live Streaming, Venue, Time And More

In today's (August 10) Durand Cup fixtures, Mohammedan Sporting will face ATK, Chennaiyin will take on TRAU FC. Here are the live streaming, time and venue details....

Outlook Web Bureau 16 August 2019
Mohammedan Sporting will face ATK at 6 PM, in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will play against TRAU at 3 PM, in Howrah Stadium.
2019-08-16T12:09:21+0530

Not yet eliminated, Chennaiyin FC will take on Group D opponents TRAU for a place in the Durand Cup's knockout stage. Meanwhile, Mohammedan Sporting will face ATK (already eliminated). Both matches will take place on August 16.

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

(TOURNAMENT FIXTURES, STREAMING, OTHER INFORMATION)

Time And Venue

Mohammedan Sporting will face ATK at 6 PM, in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin will play against TRAU at 3 PM, in Howrah Stadium.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.

