﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Duran Cup 2019: Gokulam Kerala, FC Goa Win To Remain In Semi-Finals Hunt

Duran Cup 2019: Gokulam Kerala, FC Goa Win To Remain In Semi-Finals Hunt

Gokulam Kerala FC and FC Goa registered contrasting wins against Indian Air Force and Chennai City FC respectively to keep their hopes of qualifying for Durand Cup 2019 knock-outs on Wednesday

PTI 14 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Duran Cup 2019: Gokulam Kerala, FC Goa Win To Remain In Semi-Finals Hunt
A draw against I-League debutants from Manipur, TRAU FC, on August 18 will be enough for the Kerala outfit to seal a semifinal berth.
Courtesy: Twitter (@GokulamKeralaFC)
Duran Cup 2019: Gokulam Kerala, FC Goa Win To Remain In Semi-Finals Hunt
outlookindia.com
2019-08-14T22:08:43+0530

Gokulam Kerala FC and FC Goa won against their respective opponents to maintain their winning momentum in the 129th Durand Cup in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Gokulam Kerala's Trinidad and Tobago playmaker Marcus Joseph once again did the maximum damage, striking a double (43rd, 87th) while Shibil Muhammed scored in the 56th minute to fashion a 3-0 win over Indian Air Force at the Sailen Manna Stadium in Howrah.

Joseph struck a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Indian Super League franchise Chennaiyin FC, their second successive win taking them to the top of the Group D table.

A draw against I-League debutants from Manipur, TRAU FC, on August 18 will be enough for the Kerala outfit to seal a semifinal berth.

Meanwhile, FC Goa developmental's outfit also remained in the hunt for a semifinal berth from Group C, securing a hard-fought 2-1 win over Chennai City FC, who are fielding a reserve side.

The Goan ISL franchise are now level with Real Kashmir FC with six points each and their result on August 17 will determine the semifinalists from Group C.

Liston Colaco drew the first blood to give the Goans an eighth-minute lead but Mashoor Shereef restored parity in the 16th minute.

Nestor Dias struck the winning goal for FC Goa in the 30th minute to give them their second successive victory.

In their opening match, the Goans had defeated defending champions Army Green 1-0.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Howrah Durand Cup Football Sports
Next Story : Massive Jolt For India, ITF Refuses To Shift Or Postpone Davis Cup Tie Against Pakistan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From PTI
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters