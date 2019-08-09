Durand Cup: Jamshedpur FC Gear Up For Army Red Challenge, TRAU To Face Indian Air Force – Live Streaming, Venue And More

﻿
On August 9's Durand Cup fixtures, Jamshedpur FC will face Army Red. Meanwhile, TRAU will face Indian Air Force. Read to find out information regarding live streaming, venue etc.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 August 2019
TRAU FC players during a training session.
outlookindia.com
2019-08-09T09:36:42+0530

After losing their first fixture against Group A's I-League side East Bengal, Indian Super League's Jamshedpur FC is set to face Army Red on August 9, in Kalyani Stadium. Meanwhile, I-League Second Division Champions TRAU FC will face Group D opponents Indian Air Force in their first Durand Cup fixture.

(TOURNAMENT FIXTURES, STREAMING, OTHER INFORMATION)

Bottom of their group, Jamshedpur will be hoping to notch their first win of this competition. Meanwhile, TRAU will be hoping to continue their fine form from last season.

It is worth noting that the Durand Cup is Asia's oldest football tournament, and the world's third oldest.

Time And Venue

Jamshedpur FC Vs Army Red will take place on August 9, in Kalyani Stadium, 3:00 PM IST. Meanwhile, TRAU will face Indian Air Force in Howrah Football Ground, 3:00 PM IST.

Coverage

The group stage matches won't be telecasted on television. It will be web-streamed by Addatimes, which will also be broadcasted on mobiles.

