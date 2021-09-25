DC Vs RR, IPL 2021: Salt In The Wound For Rajasthan Royals, Fined For Slow-over Rate Against Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and his teammates have been fined for maintaining a slow over rate during their 33-run loss to Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

While Samson has coped up a penalty of 24 lakhs, the other members of the playing XI "were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee."

"As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakhs," the IPL said in a statement.

The Royals succumbed to a 33-run defeat at the hands of league leaders Delhi Capitals.

While the Royals bowlers did well to restrict the Capitals to a moderate total of 154 for 6, the batters, apart from skipper Samson, who scored and unbeaten 70, failed to rise to the occasion.