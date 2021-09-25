IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya Turn Up The Heat For Royals

Cautious Approach Pretty cautious approach by the Delhi duo of Iyer (12*) and skipper Pant (10*). DC 42/2 after 7 overs.

Stat 36/2 after 6 overs. This is the joint-lowest Powerplay score for Delhi this IPL. They scored 36/3 vs Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture back in India.

Sakariya Joins Party Second wicket for Royals. Sakariya removes Shaw for 10. DC 21/2 after 4.1 overs.

Tyagi Strikes Last match hero Kartik Tyagi strikes, dismisses Dhawan for 8. Shaw (10*). DC 18/1 after 3.1 overs.

Too Hot Beating the heat -- The Caribbean Style

Tidy Start Tidy start from Mustafizur Rahman. Shaw (4*) and Dhawan (2*). DC 6/0 after 1 over.

Experts Speak Former England captain and currently commentating in the IPL 2021, Kevin Pietersen wants Delhi Capitals to win the title.

???? pic.twitter.com/XR1vCP9S3m — Kevin Pietersen???? (@KP24) September 24, 2021

Bold From Capitals That's a bold decision from the Delhi Capitals team management going with three overseas players. Lalit Yadav has been hitting well during the nets and DC hope that the Indian continues his rhythm in the match as well.

Captains Speak Rishabh Pant (DC): We would have bowled first as well on this wicket. We aren't too much focussing on qualifying but winning the game. Unfortunately, Marcus Stoinis misses out and Lalit Yadav replacing him. Sanju Samson (RR): Since it's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have moved on from the last game and continue the momentum. Two changes for us. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris make way for David Miller and Tabriaz Shamsi.

Playing XIs Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (W/C), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (W/C), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Toss Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and they will bowl first.

Pitch Report It's the first game of the double-header here in Abu Dhabi and a completely new pitch. Although it looks quite similar to the other strips that have been played on, this pitch is having a bit of moisture and will help the spinners. Batsmen will face pacers challenging on this surface as it will be difficult to drive on the up, says Matthew Hayden, in his pitch report.

Stoinis' Injury Concern Marcus Stoinis' injury is a big concern for DC. It seems the Australian might not feature in today's game. Although DC don't have a like-for-like replacement for Stoinis, Delhi have few options in Steve Smith, Sam Billings and Tom Curran.