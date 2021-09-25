Advertisement
Saturday, Sep 25, 2021
Live Updates & Score : IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya Turn Up The Heat For Royals

Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.

It's a clash between two young captains Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in Abu Dhabi today. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs RR here. | BCCI-IPL

2021-09-25T15:55:51+05:30
Published: 25 Sep 2021, Updated: 25 Sep 2021 3:55 pm

IPL 2021 Match 36

  • Delhi Capitals

    56/2(9.0)

  • Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals are 56 for 2 with 11.0 overs left

  • 4:07 PM

    Cautious Approach

    Pretty cautious approach by the Delhi duo of Iyer (12*) and skipper Pant (10*). DC 42/2 after 7 overs. 

  • 4:04 PM

    Stat

    36/2 after 6 overs. This is the joint-lowest Powerplay score for Delhi this IPL. They scored 36/3 vs Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture back in India. 

  • 3:54 PM

    Sakariya Joins Party

    Second wicket for Royals. Sakariya removes Shaw for 10. DC 21/2 after 4.1 overs.  

  • 3:48 PM

    Tyagi Strikes

    Last match hero Kartik Tyagi strikes, dismisses Dhawan for 8. Shaw (10*). DC 18/1 after 3.1 overs. 

  • 3:40 PM

    Too Hot

    Beating the heat -- The Caribbean Style 

    Delhi Capital's West Indian recruit Shimron Hetmyer puts in a towel to beat the Abu Dhabi heat. (Source: IPL)

  • 3:36 PM

    Tidy Start

    Tidy start from Mustafizur Rahman. Shaw (4*) and Dhawan (2*). DC 6/0 after 1 over. 

  • 3:31 PM

    Experts Speak

    Former England captain and currently commentating in the IPL 2021, Kevin Pietersen wants Delhi Capitals to win the title.
       

  • 3:15 PM

    Bold From Capitals

    That's a bold decision from the Delhi Capitals team management going with three overseas players. Lalit Yadav has been hitting well during the nets and DC hope that the Indian continues his rhythm in the match as well.   

  • 3:12 PM

    Captains Speak

    Rishabh Pant (DC): We would have bowled first as well on this wicket. We aren't too much focussing on qualifying but winning the game. Unfortunately, Marcus Stoinis misses out and Lalit Yadav replacing him. 

    Sanju Samson (RR): Since it's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have moved on from the last game and continue the momentum. Two changes for us. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris make way for David Miller and Tabriaz Shamsi. 

  • 3:06 PM

    Playing XIs

    Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (W/C), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

    Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (W/C), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

  • 3:01 PM

    Toss

    Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and they will bowl first. 

  • 2:56 PM

    Pitch Report

    It's the first game of the double-header here in Abu Dhabi and a completely new pitch. Although it looks quite similar to the other strips that have been played on, this pitch is having a bit of moisture and will help the spinners. Batsmen will face pacers challenging on this surface as it will be difficult to drive on the up, says Matthew Hayden, in his pitch report.

  • 2:50 PM

    Stoinis' Injury Concern

    Marcus Stoinis' injury is a big concern for DC. It seems the Australian might not feature in today's game. Although DC don't have a like-for-like replacement for Stoinis, Delhi have few options in Steve Smith, Sam Billings and Tom Curran. 

  • 2:26 PM

    Preview

    Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals approach Saturday's IPL 2021 contest with wins behind them. While DC were emphatic in their eight-wicket demolition of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the Hyderabad leg, RR escaped to victory after Punjab Kings lost a match from winning position. Today is the first double-header day in IPL 2021 in UAE. The DC vs RR clash will be crucial for the Royals who are lying fifth in the points table and have a great chance to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders if they can pocket two full points. Delhi Capitals have looked good in spite of the fact that Marcus Stoinis is injury and looks a doubtful starter. DC have enough backup but their greatest strength perhaps lies in their pace attack where South African Anrich Nortje has been very effective. In the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals need better contribution from the star all-rounder Chris Morris. The South African, the most expensive bu iy,n IPL with a value of Rs 16.25 crores, looked rusty in the first match. Against PBKS, Morris scored five of as many balls and conceded 47 runs in four wicketless overs. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs RR here.

    (POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

    Likely Playing XIs

    Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (C/W), 5 Marcus Stoinis/Steven Smith, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan

    Rajasthan Royals: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (C/W), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Chetan Sakariya, 10 Kartik Tyagi, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Koushik Paul Sanju Samson Shikhar Dhawan Kartik Tyagi Abu Dhabi Cricket Indian Premier League 2021 Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Sports
