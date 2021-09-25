IPL 2021, DC Vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya Turn Up The Heat For Royals

Follow live cricket scores and updates of DC vs RR here. Delhi are on top of the points table along with Chennai Super Kings.
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals are 56 for 2 with 11.0 overs left
Pretty cautious approach by the Delhi duo of Iyer (12*) and skipper Pant (10*). DC 42/2 after 7 overs.
36/2 after 6 overs. This is the joint-lowest Powerplay score for Delhi this IPL. They scored 36/3 vs Rajasthan Royals in the reverse fixture back in India.
Second wicket for Royals. Sakariya removes Shaw for 10. DC 21/2 after 4.1 overs.
Last match hero Kartik Tyagi strikes, dismisses Dhawan for 8. Shaw (10*). DC 18/1 after 3.1 overs.
Tidy start from Mustafizur Rahman. Shaw (4*) and Dhawan (2*). DC 6/0 after 1 over.
Former England captain and currently commentating in the IPL 2021, Kevin Pietersen wants Delhi Capitals to win the title.
???? pic.twitter.com/XR1vCP9S3m— Kevin Pietersen???? (@KP24) September 24, 2021
That's a bold decision from the Delhi Capitals team management going with three overseas players. Lalit Yadav has been hitting well during the nets and DC hope that the Indian continues his rhythm in the match as well.
Rishabh Pant (DC): We would have bowled first as well on this wicket. We aren't too much focussing on qualifying but winning the game. Unfortunately, Marcus Stoinis misses out and Lalit Yadav replacing him.
Sanju Samson (RR): Since it's a day game, it becomes easier to bat second. We have moved on from the last game and continue the momentum. Two changes for us. Evin Lewis and Chris Morris make way for David Miller and Tabriaz Shamsi.
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (W/C), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (W/C), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and they will bowl first.
It's the first game of the double-header here in Abu Dhabi and a completely new pitch. Although it looks quite similar to the other strips that have been played on, this pitch is having a bit of moisture and will help the spinners. Batsmen will face pacers challenging on this surface as it will be difficult to drive on the up, says Matthew Hayden, in his pitch report.
Marcus Stoinis' injury is a big concern for DC. It seems the Australian might not feature in today's game. Although DC don't have a like-for-like replacement for Stoinis, Delhi have few options in Steve Smith, Sam Billings and Tom Curran.
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals approach Saturday's IPL 2021 contest with wins behind them. While DC were emphatic in their eight-wicket demolition of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match of the Hyderabad leg, RR escaped to victory after Punjab Kings lost a match from winning position. Today is the first double-header day in IPL 2021 in UAE. The DC vs RR clash will be crucial for the Royals who are lying fifth in the points table and have a great chance to leapfrog Kolkata Knight Riders if they can pocket two full points. Delhi Capitals have looked good in spite of the fact that Marcus Stoinis is injury and looks a doubtful starter. DC have enough backup but their greatest strength perhaps lies in their pace attack where South African Anrich Nortje has been very effective. In the absence of Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals need better contribution from the star all-rounder Chris Morris. The South African, the most expensive bu iy,n IPL with a value of Rs 16.25 crores, looked rusty in the first match. Against PBKS, Morris scored five of as many balls and conceded 47 runs in four wicketless overs. Follow live cricket scores of DC vs RR here.
Likely Playing XIs
Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shreyas Iyer, 4 Rishabh Pant (C/W), 5 Marcus Stoinis/Steven Smith, 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Avesh Khan
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Evin Lewis, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (C/W), 4 Liam Livingstone, 5 Mahipal Lomror, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Chetan Sakariya, 10 Kartik Tyagi, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
