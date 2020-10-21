October 21, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Cristiano Ronaldo's Close Shave: Juventus Star Dons New Buzz Cut Look, Trains In Isolation - WATCH Viral Video

Cristiano Ronaldo's Close Shave: Juventus Star Dons New Buzz Cut Look, Trains In Isolation - WATCH Viral Video

Contracting coronavirus does not appear to have impacted Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to improve as he continues to train

Omnisport 21 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Cristiano Ronaldo's Close Shave: Juventus Star Dons New Buzz Cut Look, Trains In Isolation - WATCH Viral Video
Cristiano Ronaldo keeps training
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Cristiano Ronaldo's Close Shave: Juventus Star Dons New Buzz Cut Look, Trains In Isolation - WATCH Viral Video
outlookindia.com
2020-10-21T22:04:07+05:30

Cristiano Ronaldo showed off a daring new look on Wednesday as he continued to train even while isolating with coronavirus. (More Football News)

The Juventus forward has been restricted to his home in Turin since contracting COVID-19 during the international break.

Ronaldo missed Portugal's Nations League win over Sweden, along with Juve's draw at Crotone and Champions League victory against Dynamo Kiev.

The Bianconeri will be keen to have their talisman back in action and, based on a video shared on social media, he is likewise raring to go.

Ronaldo posted a clip filmed from outside a glass room in which he was training on a treadmill, and he is evidently not just keeping trim by working out given the new shaved-head look Juve's number seven was sporting.

He quoted: "Success in life is not measured by what you achieve, but by the obstacles you overcome."

In response to claims he had broken coronavirus rules last week, Ronaldo had revealed he was staying on a different floor to his family and had been sunbathing indoors.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Adille Sumariwalla Set To Become AFI Chief For Third Time, Anju Bobby George To Be Senior VP

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Cristiano Ronaldo Football UEFA Champions League Juventus Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos