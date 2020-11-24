November 24, 2020
Corona
Cristiano Ronaldo Doesn't Receive Special Treatment At Juventus, Says Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo said Cristiano Ronaldo was treated like any other player at Juventus.

Omnisport 24 November 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo is treated like any other players insists coach Andrea Pirlo.
Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo insisted Cristiano Ronaldo does not receive any special treatment at the Serie A giants. (More News)

Ronaldo has made a fine start to the season for Juve, scoring eight goals in his first six games.

His brace guided Juve past Cagliari 2-0 on Saturday, and Ronaldo has scored 29 of Juve's 59 Serie A goals in 2020.

Ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash against Ferencvaros, Pirlo discussed Ronaldo – and said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was treated like any other player.

"I haven't challenged [Ronaldo] on set-pieces yet. I treat him like I treat all the other players. I'm always available on and off the pitch," he told a news conference.

"It's easy to have a good relationship between humble people. I'm like that.

"I behave with him – a champion – like I do with [Gianluca] Frabotta or [Manolo] Portanova, who are two young players.

"I do the same things I was used to doing when I was a player."

All eight of Ronaldo's Serie A goals this season have come from inside the box, while he has converted 75 per cent of his big chances.

Ahead of hosting Ferencvaros, Juventus are second in Group G, three points adrift of Barcelona.

