﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Euro Qualifying Goal Record

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Euro Qualifying Goal Record

Cristiano Ronaldo's four goals for Portugal against Lithuania move him ahead of Robbie Keane as the highest ever scorer in Euro qualifiers

Omnisport 11 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Euro Qualifying Goal Record
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Euro 2020 group B qualifying soccer match between Lithuania and Portugal at LFF stadium in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
File Photo
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Euro Qualifying Goal Record
outlookindia.com
2019-09-11T23:31:43+0530

Cristiano Ronaldo added another record to his collection after becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in European Championship qualifiers. (More Football News)

Ronaldo, 34, scored four goals as Portugal routed Lithuania 5-1 in Euro 2020 qualifying to take his tally to 25 goals.

It moved the Juventus superstar ahead of Robbie Keane, who netted 23 goals in European qualifying during his international career for the Republic of Ireland.

Also Read: Ronaldo Shines For Portugal; England, France Hammer Minnows

Keane had even jokingly begged the Portugal star to leave this record with him, writing on Instagram: "I think you have enough records @cristiano."

But within seven minutes Ronaldo had his first of the night from the penalty spot before adding three further goals to take his overall international tally to 93.

Ronaldo further strengthened his position as Europe's all-time leading international scorer, with footballing great Ferenc Puskas nine behind.

It was also Ronaldo's eighth international hat-trick for the reigning European champions and Nations League winners.

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Cristiano Ronaldo Football Euro 2020 Qualifiers Sports
Next Story : IND Vs SA: We Are Picking Brains Of IPL Regulars Quinton De Kock, David Miller -- Proteas Vice-Captain Rassie Van Der Dussen
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters