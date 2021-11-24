Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Gautam Gambhir, Cricketer-Turned-Politician, Says He Has Received Death Threats From ISIS Kashmir

Security has been beefed up outside the residence of the former Indian batsman and KKR captain.

Gautam Gambhir, Cricketer-Turned-Politician, Says He Has Received Death Threats From ISIS Kashmir
Gautam Gambhir was the part of the Indian cricket team that won 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ICC World Cup. | File photo

Trending

Gautam Gambhir, Cricketer-Turned-Politician, Says He Has Received Death Threats From ISIS Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2021-11-24T12:13:41+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 24 Nov 2021, Updated: 24 Nov 2021 12:13 pm

Former India cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir' on Tuesday night, Delhi Police officials said. Gambhir received death threats in the form of emails. (More Cricket News)

According to the DCP Central Shweta Chauhan, an investigation is underway and security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Rajendra Nagar area.

In a letter to DCP Central Shweta Chauhan (in possession with Outlook India), it is said that the death threats were sent on email at 9:32 PM IST to Gambhir and his family. Gambhir, the former IPL-winning captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, works as a TV commentator as well.

More to follow...

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Gautam Gambhir Delhi Cricket India national cricket team BJP Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Cricket - IPL Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Nets As Depleted Bayern Munich Beat Dynamo Kyiv

UEFA Champions League: Robert Lewandowski Nets As Depleted Bayern Munich Beat Dynamo Kyiv

UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Stare At Group-Stage Elimination After Benfica Draw

UEFA Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho Power Manchester United Into Last 16

UEFA Champions League: Youngsters On Target As Chelsea Rout Juventus 4-0 At Stamford Bridge

SL vs WI, Live Cricket Scores, 1st Test, Day 4: Sri Lanka (39/2) In Search Of Quick Runs, Lead Swells To 200-Plus

Live Streaming Of India Vs New Zealand Test Series: Where To Watch Live, Squads, Full Schedule

Barcelona Vs Benfica, Live Streaming: When And Where To Champions League Match

Villarreal Vs Manchester United, Live Streaming: Watch Champions League Match

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

IND Vs NZ 2021: India, New Zealand Cricketers Train Ahead Of First Test

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Qatar GP, Cuts Max Verstappen's Lead

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

And The Ironman Was Tempered...

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs SA, Unofficial Test: India-A Bowlers Toil Against South Africa On Opening Day

IND Vs SA, Unofficial Test: India-A Bowlers Toil Against South Africa On Opening Day

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC To Start Campaign On Winning Note

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Beat Hyderabad FC To Start Campaign On Winning Note

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Open Badminton, Day 2: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Start Campaign - Watch Live

Live Streaming Of Indonesia Open Badminton, Day 2: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Start Campaign - Watch Live

Live Streaming, FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Where To See Live, India’s Full Schedule

Live Streaming, FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup 2021: Where To See Live, India’s Full Schedule

Read More from Outlook

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Shailaja Menon, N. Sukumar / Adoptive parents share their experiences with adoption in India and its social, cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Fake In India: Farm Law Repeal And Dilemma Of Media 'Darbaris'

Ashutosh Sharma / When PM Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws on November 19, many media houses and political pundits couldn't wrap their heads around it.

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Men's Junior Hockey World Cup: Champions India Upbeat At Home

Koushik Paul / FIH Men’s Hockey Junior World Cup defending champions India start vs France on November 24 at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium. Get live streaming details here.

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Khurram Parvez: UN Human Rights Expert Calls For J&K Activist's Release

Naseer Ganai / Khurram Parvez was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday evening after raiding his residence and office in Srinagar earlier in the day.

Advertisement