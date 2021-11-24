Gautam Gambhir, Cricketer-Turned-Politician, Says He Has Received Death Threats From ISIS Kashmir

Former India cricketer and Bhartiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir has allegedly received death threats from ‘ISIS Kashmir' on Tuesday night, Delhi Police officials said. Gambhir received death threats in the form of emails. (More Cricket News)

According to the DCP Central Shweta Chauhan, an investigation is underway and security has been beefed up outside Gambhir’s residence in Rajendra Nagar area.

In a letter to DCP Central Shweta Chauhan (in possession with Outlook India), it is said that the death threats were sent on email at 9:32 PM IST to Gambhir and his family. Gambhir, the former IPL-winning captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, works as a TV commentator as well.

More to follow...