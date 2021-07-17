Cricketer Shivam Dube's Inter-Faith Wedding With Anjum Khan Evokes Mixed Reactions

India all-rounder Shivam Dube married his long-time girlfriend Anjum Khan on Friday. Dube and Anjum shared images from their wedding on social media only to be greeted by positive and negative reactions. (More Cricket News)



Dube was naturally over the moon after sealing the partnership and wrote, “We loved with a love which was more than love ... And now this is where our forever starts."

The inter-faith wedding between Dube and Anjum has triggered mixed reactions in social media. This is of course, not the first Hindu-Muslim marriage featuring celebrities or sportspersons.



Dube, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, made his India Twenty20 debut in November 2019 against Bangladesh. The 28-year-old has so far featured in 13 T20 internationals and one ODI. Dube's ODI debut came against West Indies in 2019. He has a half-century in T20s and his best is 3/30.



While Shivam Dube was congratulated by several teammates and his franchisee Rajasthan Royals, fans reaction on social media has been mixed so far.



In December 2020, Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh Pawar married his Malaysian fiancée Illi Najwa Saddique in Mithapur village in Jalandhar. Saddique, who has Pakistani roots, and Manpreet had to deal with some unsavoury comments on social media.



Dube and Anjum has been greeted with different reactions on Twitter.



While one fan wrote, "Many congratulations Dube ji, your marriage picture's reflect beauty of India. Best wishes for new inning”, there were a few who dwelled on the religious aspect of the marriage.



“Its clear that you followed Islamic rituals, did you also follow Hindu rituals ? Isnt that hypocritical if she refused to follow Hindu rituals ?”



Another commented, “You should have married as per both religions, why only through Muslim tradition , can't understand your love ..”



“A common question in my mind. Girl is muslim and boy belongs to hindu faith. Here the rituals has been performed in Islamic way, what if the rituals were performed in accordance with Hindu law. May be all the muslims have been cursing girl,” wrote another.



Such weddings and relationships in India almost always draw public attention for both good and bad reasons.



Dube, who knows a thing or two of dealing with high pressure, will soon be focusing on the remainder of the IPL to be played UAE after the England vs India Test series starting August 4.

