From Bleed Blue To 'Holy' Orange: Indian Cricket Team Stuns With World Cup New Colours

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya and other India cricket team members have revealed their side's away jersey for the England clash in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. The match is scheduled for June 30, at Edgbaston.

(SCENARIOS | POINTS TABLE)

The Men in Blue will be wearing an orange kit for their clash against the hosts, as they also have a blue jersey.

The kits have been mandated by ICC, which is the first time at an ICC event.

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¸ How many likes for this jersey ? #TeamIndia A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Jun 28, 2019 at 10:52am PDT

Recently Congress legislators lashed out Narendra Modi's government for enforcing their saffron hue on the cricket team. Congress lawmaker Arif Naseem Khan told ANI, "For the past five years, the Modi-led government is trying to saffronize each and every thing. Be it sports, cultural activities or anything for that matter."

ALSO READ: Cricket World Cup: Congress Legislators Slam India's Orange Jersey Vs England, Criticize Narendra Modi And BJP

Also, an ICC source has told ANI that the decision was made by BCCI to distinguish Indian players from their opponents on June 30.

Meanwhile, ahead of India's win against West Indies, bowling coach Bharat Arun quipped, "We are not even aware of what color we are going to be wearing, so we have not given any thought to that. All our focus is on the match tomorrow."

Spokesperson for Congress Pawan Khera said, "The color of the jersey worn by players is decided by the BCCI and not the government. This is a needless controversy."