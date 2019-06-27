Cricket World Cup: Sania Mirza Hits Back At Critics Via Twitter After Pakistan's Win Against New Zealand

Resurgent Pakistan are flying high right now after defeating New Zealand by six wickets, in Edgbaston, on June 26. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side also broke Kane Williamson's side's unbeaten record in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. Babar Azam scored a magical ton. Well, it didn't take Sania Mirza much time to hit back at her critics on Twitter, who have been after her life lately.

The 32-year-old took to Twitter, saying, "What an incredibly great leveler sport can be".

The tennis star was mocked and trolled after Pakistan's defeat to India, particularly due to a viral video which showed the players reportedly partying in a Shisha Bar ahead of the clash. Although the criticism aimed at Sania is merely stupid and illogical, as obviously she didn't have any role to play in Pakistan's loss to India, but then hell yeah, it is Twitter after all!

What an incredibly great leveler sport can be ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 26, 2019

In response to the video, Mirza tweeted, "That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match! Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time".

Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Veena Malik tweeted against Sania Mirza. She said, "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

To which the 32-year-old replied, "Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."

She further added, "To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot." Later she further tweeted, that she needs to take a break from Twitter.

Later, her husband also issued a clarification that the incident had taken place two days before the fixture, and the media were distorting facts.

Also, she had lashed out at television advertisements portraying the India Vs Pakistan in negative racist light. She had tweeted, "Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border, seriously guys, you don't need to 'hype up' or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already! It's only cricket for God sake, and if you think it's anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!"

Now, Pakistan are level on seven points with Bangladesh. they are just one point behind England. The Green Army have matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.