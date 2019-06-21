Cricket World Cup: Kamran Akmal Urges Prime Minister Imran Khan To Take Action Against Pakistan Cricket Team

Other than winning against England, Pakistan's Cricket World Cup campaign has been in shambles. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side need to win their remaining matches, in hope to qualify for the next round depending on other results. After losing to India, the team has faced plenty of criticism, and now Kamran Akmal is latest in the line to fire some shots towards the outfit. Akmal has asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the Green Army.

Full Coverage | Points Table | Fixture

The wicketkeeper-batsman has also lashed out at Sarfaraz's captaincy.

According to reports, he said that Khan should take action against those held for accountability regarding the downfall of Pakistan cricket. Akmal said, "We are blessed with so many natural cricketers, who, if selected on merit, can strengthen Pakistan batting and bowling and can take Pakistan team to a much higher level."

ALSO READ: Eoin Morgan And England Cricket Team Re-Write The Record Books At Old Trafford

Akmal further added, "Pakistan has not won any match in the World Cup, where they opted to chase. The only victory for the greens caps came against the tournament favourites England, when we batted first and posted massive 300 plus runs on the board, while against West Indies, we were badly exposed and flattened at meager 105. Our batting badly flopped and all the flaws were exposed by the opponents."

The Men in Blue recorded an 89-run win via the DLS method. Pakistan could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture.

Pakistan are currently ninth in the standings, with three points.