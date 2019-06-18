Twitter has found a new victim now for Pakistan's loss to India, in the guise of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. The Men in Blue recorded an 89-run Cricket World Cup win via the DLS method. Sarfaraz Ahmed's side could only muster 212-6, after a revised target of 302 within 40 overs in a rain-threatening fixture. So, a Twitter user uploaded a viral video, which showed Mirza (her new born baby), her Pakistani husband Shoaib Malik and some of his teammates having a good time in a Shisha Cafe. The critics included the likes of Veena Malik (ex-girlfriend of Mohammad Asif, controversial bowler for Pakistan).

Although the criticism aimed at Sania is merely stupid and illogical, as obviously she didn't have any role to play in Pakistan's loss to India, but then hell yeah, it is Twitter after all!

The video sent the social media handle into a state of full throttle, with multiple users sharing their thoughts regarding the video. Although, the video has been deleted by the user now. But plenty of users have made a copy of the video.

Shoaib Malik of the #pakistancricketteam at midnight, hours before the most crucial match of the #CricketWorldCup2019 In Curry Mile In a Shisha cafe. Add the burgers and deserts, no wonder they performed dismally at Old Trafford. They should be ashamed. Every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/Dr8gHWdF9M — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) June 16, 2019

In response to the video, Mirza tweeted, "That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match! Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time".

Meanwhile, Pakistani actress Veena Malik tweeted against Sania Mirza. She said, "Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself?"

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

To which the 32-year-old replied, "Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher."

To know when they sleep,wake up and eat ..

thank you for your concern though .. means a lot âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Twitter cracks me up ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½ it’s break time ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

She further added, "To know when they sleep,wake up and eat .. thank you for your concern though .. means a lot." Later she further tweeted, that she needs to take a break from Twitter.

Later, her husband also issued a clarification that the incident had taken place two days before the fixture, and the media were distorting facts.

When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?!



Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th



Details : https://t.co/Uky8LbgPHJ — Shoaib Malik ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do — Shoaib Malik ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ° (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019

The reported outing has sparked outrage amongst Pakistani fans, especially since Malik also went out on a duck.