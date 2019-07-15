Cricket World Cup Final: The Queen Congratulates England After Thrilling Victory Vs New Zealand

England won their first Cricket World Cup trophy, after defeating New Zealand in the finale at Lord's on July 14. The game went till the Super Over, with the number of boundaries deciding the victor. The Queen congratulated Eoin Morgan's side after a stunning victory over Kane Williamson's side.

A statement issued by The Royal Family's official Twitter handle said, "Prince Philip and I send our warmest congratulations to the England Men’s Cricket team after such a thrilling victory in today’s World Cup Final.”

"I also extend my commiserations to the runners-up New Zealand, who competed so admirably in today’s contest and throughout the tournament," she further stated.

In a game, where the Black Caps looked set to win towards the end, a controversial Ben Stokes overthrow boundary changed the complexion of the game. Then came the dreaded yet exciting Super Overs, which also ended on a tie, but England won due to a higher number of boundaries.