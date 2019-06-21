﻿
Cricket World Cup, England Vs Sri Lanka: Liverpool's Steven Gerrard Congratulates Moeen Ali On His 100th ODI

England's Moeen Ali is currently playing in his 100th ODI against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Cricket World Cup. A childhood Liverpool fan, Gerrard passed on his congratulations to Ali prior to the fixture.

An ardent Liverpool and Stevie G fan, Moeen Ali made his ODI debut on February 2014, against West Indies.
Well, you are all set to play in your 100th ODI for England, and you receive a congratulatory message by none other than your idol; what else do you want then! Playing in his 100th ODI, all-rounder Moeen Ali received a message from Liverpool's Steven Gerrard on his milestone, during his side's clash against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

An ardent Liverpool and Stevie G fan, Ali made his ODI debut on February 2014, against West Indies. He was an integral part for England in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

Ali received a congratulatory moment for his milestone ahead of the match. He was shown a video by Gerrard. News regarding this was revealed by skipper Eoin Morgan during the toss.

Moeen is a die-hard Liverpool fan, having visited the club's Melwood Traning Complex earlier this year, to meet few of the current players.

England have been good in this tournament, having won against South Africa, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and West Indies. Their only loss was against Pakistan. They are currently ranked third in the standings, having notched eight points.

