Cricket World Cup, England Vs Afghanistan: Iceland Cricket Trolls Rashid Khan, Luke Wright And Stuart Broad Comes To His Rescue

In Afghanistan's Cricket World Cup loss against England, Rashid Khan became the most expensive bowler in the tournament's history after leaking 110 runs off nine overs. Iceland Cricket mocked his new record via their Twitter handle, which faced criticism from Luke Wright and Stuart Broad.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 June 2019
Cricket World Cup, England Vs Afghanistan: Iceland Cricket Trolls Rashid Khan, Luke Wright And Stuart Broad Comes To His Rescue
Rashid Khan faced the likes of Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root on a flat pitch, who smashed his deliveries.
Cricket World Cup, England Vs Afghanistan: Iceland Cricket Trolls Rashid Khan, Luke Wright And Stuart Broad Comes To His Rescue
In a Cricket World Cup match, where Eoin Morgan set a new world record for the ODI sixes (17), leg-spinner Rashid Khan faced the brunt of his side's poor display by becoming the most expensive bowler in this tournament's history during Afghanistan's loss to England, at Old Trafford on June 18. His poor display caught the attention of social media, with Iceland Cricket particularly trolling him via their Twitter account. Meanwhile, English cricketers Luke Wright and Stuart Broad came to his defence.

The 20-year-old faced the likes of Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root on a flat pitch, who smashed his deliveries. Khan conceded 110 runs off nine overs. Meanwhile, England hammered a score of 397 for six, after electing to bat. The hosts won by 150 runs.

"We've just heard that Rashid Khan has scored Afghanistan’s first century of the #CWC19! Wow! 110 from 56 balls. The most runs ever scored by a bowler in the World Cup or something. Well batted young man. #ENGvAFG #AFGvENG," tweeted Iceland Cricket.

 All-rounder Wright lashed out at the tweet. He wrote, "Rubbish tweet. Rather than trying to be funny why not be respectful to someone that has done so much for cricket and especially associate members"

While Broad quipped, "He is a world class bowler & a delight to watch. Everyone has bad days in our sport."

The world's No.3 ODI bowler has broken New Zealand's Martin Snedden's record, who conceded 105 runs for two wickets. Even Snedden's ill-fated day was against England in this competition's 1983 edition.

The Nangarhar native also is the second most expensive bowler in ODI history, sharing the spot with Pakistan's Wahab Riaz. Riaz conceded 110 runs in 10 overs, against England in August 2016.

In previous fixtures of this World Cup, Khan registered a wicket against Australia, and conceded 52 runs. He also registered two wickets against Sri Lanka and conceded 17 runs. Meanwhile, he was knocked for 45 runs without a wicket against South Africa.

Khan has notched 128 wickets in 63 ODIs, and has also registered 75 in 38 T20Is.

Outlook Web Bureau Rashid Khan Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket England Sports

or just type initial letters