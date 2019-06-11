Cricket World Cup 2019: Faf Du Plessis Reveals AB De Villiers' Decision To Play Was A Little Too Late

It has been quite sometime, since South Africa’s selection panel rejected AB de Villiers’ desire to play in the ongoing 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Now, Skipper Faf du Plessis has stated that the 35-year-old’s offered his services a little too late.

The Proteas are almost out of the tournament, after losing three fixtures (England, Bangladesh, and India). Meanwhile, their fourth match against West Indies got abandoned due to rain.

The right-handed batsman revealed that he and De Villiers had a conversation via a phone call during the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

According to ICC, the former Rising Pune Supergiants player said, "It was just a conversation, a phone call the night before the team got announced. It was just a 'this is what I'm feeling' [phone call]. I said to him, 'I think it is too late but I will check in with the coach and the selectors the next morning.'”

He further added, “When I spoke to the coach and the selectors, they all agreed that it was way, way too late to change the team on 99.99.”

Regarding if the De Villiers situation impacted his team in a negative way or not, Du Plessis quipped, “I think a little bit of both. We do feel like the news came in and like went through the team. It didn't have a huge impact."

The 34-year-old went on to reveal that his friendship with the South African legend has not changed due to the current situation.

South Africa have just registered one point during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, which was gifted to them after the match against West Indies was abandoned. The Proteas will face Afghanistan, at Sophia Gardens on 15th June.

(With inputs from ANI)