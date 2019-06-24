﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy Ruled Out Of Australia Clash

Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy Ruled Out Of Australia Clash

Despite taking part in a net session on Monday, batsman Jason Roy will not return against Australia at Lord's. England have won four of their six games so far in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

Omnisport 24 June 2019
Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy Ruled Out Of Australia Clash
Jason Roy (centre) pulled up while fielding during England's eight-wicket win over West Indies on June 14.
AP
Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy Ruled Out Of Australia Clash
outlookindia.com
2019-06-24T17:13:08+0530

Jason Roy will remain sidelined when England meet Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Opener Roy will miss a third successive game for the tournament hosts, despite telling BBC Radio's Test Match Special on Friday that he was on course to return against the holders at Lord's.

ALSO READ: Wounded England Face Australia Survival Test

The 28-year-old was able to bat in the nets on Monday having missed the 150-run victory over Afghanistan and the defeat to Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday with a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ: Jofra Archer To Use IPL Knowledge In Bowling Plans Against Steve Smith

Roy had been in fine form with the bat prior to his injury, scoring 153 in his most recent innings against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

England have eight points from their six games played, but have to face all of the current top three sides – Australia, India and New Zealand – in their final group fixtures.

James Vince has deputised for Roy, making a combined 40 in two innings against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Jason Roy London ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England national cricket team Australia national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Wing Commander Abhinandan’s Moustache Should Be Made ‘National Moustache’: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Omnisport
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters