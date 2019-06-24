Cricket World Cup 2019: England's Jason Roy Ruled Out Of Australia Clash

Jason Roy will remain sidelined when England meet Australia in the Cricket World Cup on Tuesday.

Opener Roy will miss a third successive game for the tournament hosts, despite telling BBC Radio's Test Match Special on Friday that he was on course to return against the holders at Lord's.

ALSO READ: Wounded England Face Australia Survival Test

The 28-year-old was able to bat in the nets on Monday having missed the 150-run victory over Afghanistan and the defeat to Sri Lanka at Headingley on Friday with a hamstring injury.

ALSO READ: Jofra Archer To Use IPL Knowledge In Bowling Plans Against Steve Smith

Roy had been in fine form with the bat prior to his injury, scoring 153 in his most recent innings against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

England have eight points from their six games played, but have to face all of the current top three sides – Australia, India and New Zealand – in their final group fixtures.

James Vince has deputised for Roy, making a combined 40 in two innings against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.