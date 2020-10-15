Cricket Live Streaming Of Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Where To Watch IPL 2020 Live

Kolkata Knight Riders need to win two full points against high-flying Mumbai India to keep their hope for a playoff berth in IPL 2020 on course. KKR lost the first leg match against MI Delhi by 49 runs on September 23. Watch live streaming of MI vs KKR online and on live TV. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE & RESULTS | NEWS)



The Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. Fans can watch MI vs KKR live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

KKR have a horrible record against Mumbai Indians -- only six wins in 20 matches in IPL. KKR have done very little this season to suggest that Dinesh Karthik's team has the capability to beat Rohit Sharma's all-round Mumbai Indians. KKR have a mid-table position with four wins from seven matches but with a negative run-rate. Some of the wins were 'gifts'. But it is unlikely MI will lower their guard against KKR.

In the first leg-encounter in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians rode a 54-ball 80 by Rohit Sharma that exposed the weaknesses in the KKR attack. Then MI bowlers defended their 195 runs quite easily with Trent Boult, James Pattinson, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Chahar picking two wickets each. Except Dinesh Karthik's 30 off 23 balls, none of the top batsmen came good. Balance has been KKR's greatest problem in this tournament. Watch MI vs KKR live.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine