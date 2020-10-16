Cricket Live Streaming Details Of Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Where To Watch IPL 2020 Live

Rajasthan Royals desperately need a win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Saturday afternoon to harbour chances of making the IPL 2020 playoffs. It will be match No. 9 for both teams. RCB had won the first leg clash against the Royals by eight wickets. Watch live streaming of RR vs RCB online and on live TV.

The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 3.30 PM IST.

Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. Fans can watch RR vs RCB live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

RCB are among the top three teams in IPL this season. Although they lost their last match against Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets, that is no indication of the good form the entire team is in.

Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have led the batting charge while Yuzvendra Chahal has been exemplary with the ball. But RCB's greatest asset has been South African all-rounder Chris Morris. He has really added muscle to the lower order batting and it was his whirlwind 25 off 8 balls that gave respectability to the RCB total against Kings XI Punjab.

With three wins from eight matches, Rajasthan Royals are in trouble. The addition of Ben Stokes has given some hope to the team but the continued failure of skipper Steve Smith has let the team down badly.

Jos Buttler has run hot and cold but no one in the top order has played an innings that has held the team together. Effectively, there have been no partnerships. Rahul Tewatia has chanced his arms but against quality attacks, he will more often than not fail. Jofra Archer has been a lone ranger with the ball and RR really have to do something special at this stage of IPL 2020. Watch RR vs RCB live.

