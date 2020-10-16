Cricket Live Streaming Details Of Delhi Capitals Vs Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah - Where To Watch IPL 2020 Live

A little more confident after the victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match, Chennai Super Kings will look for a win against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah on Saturday evening and bolster their chance of grabbing a playoff berth. Watch live streaming of DC vs CSK online and on live TV.

The Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. Live streaming will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. The match will also be available on Reliance Jio TV. Visit their website for more details. Check out Airtel for offers.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Star has the global rights for TV and online. Fans can watch DC vs CSK live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Chennai Super Kings recovered a bit in this edition of the IPL 2020 with their 20-run win against SRH in Dubai on October 13. CSK still need to win a few matches to climb up the points ladder. Chennai are sixth with six points from eight games and have a lot of catching up to do. Against Delhi Capitals, a team that has been consistent, balanced and confident, it will be a solid challenge for MS Dhoni's team that has a lot of experience.

The first-leg clash between DC and CSK ended in a 44-run victory for Shreyas Iyer's Delhi boys. Except Faf Du Plessis, the rest of the CSK batting crashed and Dhoni was left bitterly disappointed. But things have changed a lot for CSK. Shane Watson has started scoring and the strategy to use Sam Curran as an opener worked very well against SRH.

But Dhoni will have to make his plans well against DC, who probably have the best pace attack in this IPL. Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have been fantastic with the ball. They have troubled batsmen with their pace and movement and struck at vital times. CSK have a big challenge at hand. Watch DC vs CSK live.

