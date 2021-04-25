COVID-19 On Rampage, Adam Gilchrist Asks If IPL 2021 Is "Inappropriate Or Important Distraction?" Cricket Fans Have Their Say

As COVID-19 tsunami continues, it's surge bringing India’s hospitals and health sector to its knees, former Australia cricketer Adam Gilchrist took to social media to ask whether Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) should continue or stop. (IPL FULL COVERAGE)



Gilchrist's tweet came as reports emerged that a leading English daily ‘The New Indian Express’ has suspended the coverage of IPL in the newspaper till normalcy is restored.



Giving people two choices – 'inappropriate' or an ‘important distraction' - Aussie Adam Gilchrist, who won the IPL with now defunct team Deccan Chargers and also captained Kings XI Punjab (Aka Punjab Kings), wanted to know what people thought.



"Best wishes to all in India Frightening Covid numbers. #IPL continues. Inappropriate? Or important distraction each night? Whatever your thoughts, prayers are with you," Gilchrist tweeted.

On Saturday, Rajasthan Royals' South African all-rounder Chris Morris, the costliest player in IPL 2021, said RR's win was gave a reason for people to smile. Morris played a big hand in Royals' six-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai



Fans had their say. While many thought IPL was a distraction which took people's mind off the pandemic, few questioned why cricketers are worshipped as heroes.



Yogesh Dudhane wrote “Important distraction, much needed for all people to stay away from disheartening news which news channel runs all day."

Manish wrote, “Three things are sacrosant in India: Elections, Cricket and Bollywood. They can't be questioned even if the whole country is burning. But if it helps keep people stay glued to their tellies, remain indoors and stay safe then I'm all for it.

Madhu wrote, “Watching IPL with family is the only positive thing in every house across the country."

Bonnie wrote,” People in India does not understand that BCCI is a company and cricketers are their employees. Stop idolising them as National heroes. Real heroes are these medical field warriors & people who are helping each other. Cricketers & actors are entertainers only.

People in India does not understand that BCCI is a company and cricketers are their employees.



Stop idolising them as National heroes.



Real heroes are these medical field warriors & people who are helping each other.



Vaibhav Pancholi wrote ,” Definitely important distraction! Cricket has time and again helped India move on. Hope to have a successful completed IPL along with win against covid.

Adam Gilchrist was part of IPL from 2008 to 2013 and played 80 matches scoring 2069 runs. As captain of Deccan Chargers, his team defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final to lift the title in 2009.

