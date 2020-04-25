COVID-19: English Premier League Looking To Restart In June

The English Premier League is reportedly looking for a restart on June 8, hoping to bring the season to a conclusion by July 27. The matches would be played partially behind closed doors with a maximum of 400 people being permitted to attend matches, according to a report in The Times.

The report further states that Premier League bosses have shared their idea 'Project Restart' with shareholders this week and have been in conversation with the British government along with other sports bodies on a possible restart to the league.

The Premier League, considered among the richest and the most popular football leagues in the world, has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. A number of logistical factors are to be resolved before a possible resumption could take place, including managing changing room facilities and training schedules to stay in line with social distancing norms.

Players will also have to be tested for the virus before they can get back to playing.

Should the plan fail and, like the Dutch league, the Premier League season could not be completed, the league has linked up with DLA Piper -- a law firm that has advised on TV rights deals for the league in the past -- on an emergency loan fund to the tune of a maximum $10 million per club to mitigate the financial hit they will take.

A number of clubs have already announced salary cuts to mitigate the financial burden.