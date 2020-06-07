Coronavirus: Spain's LaLiga To Remember COVID-19 Victims With Silent Tributes

Spanish football will remember victims of the coronavirus pandemic with a minute's silence before every remaining match in the 2019-20 season.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and LaLiga announced on Sunday that teams from LaLiga down to amateur level will pause for a moment of reflection before games.

After a three-month interruption, football is set to resume in Spain in the coming week, with LaLiga getting back under way with Sevilla's home derby against Real Betis on Thursday.

Leaders Barcelona resume at Real Mallorca on Saturday, while second-placed Real Madrid face Eibar at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The first professional game of the resumption will be a second-tier clash between Rayo Vallecano and Albacete on Wednesday, when the teams will play the second 45 minutes of a game that was abandoned in December.

A joint RFEF and LaLiga statement read: "The RFEF and LaLiga have announced that upon the return of football, in all professional and non-professional competitions, a minute of silence will be held before all matches in memory of those who have died from COVID-19.

"Both organisations have reached an agreement to pay a sincere tribute during this season to all those who have left us because of the pandemic, as well as their families.

"That is why from this very Wednesday, in the resumption of Rayo Vallecano-Albacete as in the rest of LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank [Segunda Division] matches, as well as in the play-offs for promotion to LaLiga Santander and Segunda B, the world of football will remember the deceased with 60 seconds of mourning before the start of the matches."

Spain has suffered over 27,000 coronavirus deaths since the start of March.