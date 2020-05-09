Coronavirus: South Korean Football League Resumes, Premier League Still Unsure About Kick Off Date

With the coronavirus pandemic having halted football in almost every country in the world, the sport kicked-off in South Korea on Friday. With the K League season having resumed, Jeonbuk Motors defeated Suwon Bluewings. Although the venue was empty, but chants were piped in. Also, banners with messages of support was displayed around the seats.

Also, the home team wore pollution masks, with their sponsors' logo on it, while sitting on the bench. The match was also broadcasted to 36 counties other than South Korea. It was also streamed on YouTube and the league's Twitter page.

With the K League having resumed, now the world's eyes have turned to the Premier League. On Monday, the clubs meet to convince the government to allow them to complete the season in closed venues.

The Premier League was stopped in mid-March due to coronavirus. It is expected to restart in mid-June but is yet to receive permission from the government.

The Bundesliga is also set to resume on May 16. It will be the first European league to do so.

Also, the first K League match had restrictions. There was no shaking of hands allowed. Also officials, coaching staff and substitutes had to require masks. Also, spitting and close conversations will be punished if done so.

The league has also paid for 1,100 tests on players and staff, with all coming negative. The country has also reduced the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.