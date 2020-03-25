Coronavirus: Lionel Messi Thanked By Hospital For Donation

Lionel Messi has been thanked by a Barcelona hospital after making a donation to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19 has caused havoc across the globe and subsequently brought the sporting world to a standstill, with more than 418,000 confirmed cases.
With sports largely unable to continue, many clubs and leagues are making decisions to safeguard their financial solvency, with lay-offs and salary deductions becoming more common.
But some high-profile individuals are sacrificing their own money to help the cause, with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed to have donated €1million to the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.
Leo Messi hace una donación para la lucha contra la #Covid19 en el #CLÍNIC. Muchas gracias Leo, por tu compromiso y tu apoyo. @idibaps #Covid19 #YoMeQuedoenCasa— Hospital CLÍNIC (@hospitalclinic) March 24, 2020
https://t.co/crwjKOSBdU pic.twitter.com/P1cqEeNLgD
Messi – a six-time Ballon d'Or winner – has made a contribution of his own to the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona.
A Tweet from the clinic on Tuesday read: "Leo Messi made a donation to fight against COVID-19 in the clinic.
"Thank you very much, Leo, for your support and your commitment."
Spain is the second worst-affected European nation with almost 40,000 people diagnosed with the virus, including over 2,800 deaths.
