Lionel Scaloni hopes Argentina can take confidence from their win over Qatar into their Copa America quarter-final against Venezuela.

Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Sergio Aguero helped Argentina beat Qatar to move into the last eight, where Venezuela await at the Maracana on Friday.

Scaloni said that victory had given his side plenty of confidence as they eye the semi-finals.

"We think we're good because we came from a win that gave us a significant emotional boost," he told a news conference.

"It's going to be a difficult game, but we are confident."

Argentina have dominated Venezuela at the Copa America, winning their five meetings and scoring 28 goals while conceding just three.

But Scaloni said he expected his team to be challenged by a Venezuela side that were unbeaten in Group A.

"Football has evolved," he said. "Nowadays, every team has difficulty."