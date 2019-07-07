Copa America: Lionel Messi Sent Off In Argentina's Third-Place Play-Off Victory Over Chile

Lionel Messi was sent off after 37 minutes of Argentina's Copa America clash with Chile for his part in an altercation with Besiktas defender Gary Medel. The 2014 FIFA World Cup runners-up edged past their opponents, 2-1.

Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala scored for Argentina, while Arturo Vidal scored for Chile.

Tempers flared throughout the first-half of the third place play-off and Medel retaliated following a challenge from Messi by appearing to aim a headbutt, before repeatedly pushing his chest into the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's body.

The pair continued to charge each other until referee Mario Diaz de Vivar produced straight red cards, sparking protests from both teams.

Those complaints continued after the half-time whistle was blown, with Argentina leading 2-0 courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero and Paulo Dybala.

ALSO READ: Copa America: Marquinhos Tells Tite To Stay On As Brazil Boss

Messi, who provided the assist for Aguero's opener, was making his 27th appearance for Argentina in the Copa America, surpassing Javier Mascherano to become the most capped Albiceleste player in the competition's history.

27 - Lionel Messi is making his 27th appearance for Argentina in Copa America, becoming the most capped player for the Argentinian national team in the competition's history, overtaking Javier Mascherano (26). Captain.#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/KJXUMYhSJv — OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) July 6, 2019

The 32-year-old was furious after Argentina's previous game - a 2-0 semi-final defeat to Brazil - for what he perceived to be poor refereeing decisions, branding the officiating "bull****".