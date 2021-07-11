July 11, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Copa America Final: Lionel Messi's Argentina Sing 'Brasil, Decime Que Se Siente' After Beating Brazil - WATCH

Copa America Final: Lionel Messi's Argentina Sing 'Brasil, Decime Que Se Siente' After Beating Brazil - WATCH

Angel Di Maria scored the all-important goal as Argentina won their first major title since 1993 with a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Brazil in the final of Copa America 2021

Outlook Web Bureau 11 July 2021, Last Updated at 9:50 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Copa America Final: Lionel Messi's Argentina Sing 'Brasil, Decime Que Se Siente' After Beating Brazil - WATCH
Argentina players celebrate their Copa America win in the Maracana locker room.
Composite: Twitter Screengrabs
Copa America Final: Lionel Messi's Argentina Sing 'Brasil, Decime Que Se Siente' After Beating Brazil - WATCH
outlookindia.com
2021-07-11T09:50:16+05:30

"Brasil, decime que se siente
Tener en casa a tu papá
Te juro que aunque pasen los años
Nunca nos vamos a olvidar..."

It doesn't mean much. But it will anger legions of Brazil supporters. This is the song made famous by Argentina supporters during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Argentina came close to becoming the world champions, only to lose after extra time to Germany. But that was many moons ago. (More Football News)

Now, in a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, fans hardly get to attend matches at venues, leaving such boisterous songs at the mercy of whimsical few. But on Saturday at Rio de Janeiro, Argentina players made sure they ask "tell me how it feels" again.

Here's a clip:

Angel Di Maria, who shared the clip, had scored the all-important goal as Argentina won their first major title since 1993 with a 1-0 win over bitter rivals Brazil in the final of Copa America 2021.

And Lionel Messi finally lifted his first major trophy for the national team, filling in one of the biggest gaps in his decorated career.

By the way, the song says "Brazil, tell me how it feels to have your Daddy in your house? I swear that even as the years pass, we will never forget How Diego [Maradona] outplayed you; How [Claudio] Cani[ggia] surprised you; You've been crying since Italy [1990] until today. You're going to see Messi, he'll bring us back the Cup. Maradona is greater than Pele...

Here's the full version here:

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

WI Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: West Indies Destroy Australia, Take 2-0 Lead

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Angel Di Maria Lionel Messi Rio de Janeiro Brazil Football Copa America Football Argentina national football team Brazil national football team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos