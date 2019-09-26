Poshan
﻿
Confusion Over PV Sindhu's Foreign Coach After Kim Ji Hyun's Sudden Exit

Pullela Gopichand has dismissed reports that South Korea's Park Tae-sang is likely to replace Kim Ji Hyun as PV Sindhu's overseas badminton coach.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2019
Kim Ji Hyun was instrumental in PV Sindhu winning her maiden Badminton World Championships gold in Basel recently.
2019-09-26T15:49:07+0530

India national badminton chief coach Pullela Gopichand has refuted reports of Park Tae-sang being in line to replace South Korean Kim Ji Hyun as the women's singles coach of the national team. (BADMINTON NEWS

"I have no clue about anything like that. No idea where these things come from. As far as I know, there have been no movement on that front," Gopichand said.

Hyun, who played a pivotal role in PV Sindhu's march to the world title recently, last week resigned as India's women's singles coach citing personal reasons.

After that, reports came in that the men's singles coach Sang will step into Hyun's shoes to train Sindhu.

Following her maiden gold at the World Championships in Basel where she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the summit clash, Sindhu made early exits at China Open and Korea Open thereafter.

Last week, the 24-year-old crashed out of the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament after losing to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong.

And on Wednesday (September 25), she squandered a first-game advantage and went down 21-7, 22-24, 15-21 to Zhang Beiwen of the US in the first round of Korea Open.

(IANS)

P.V. Sindhu Pullela Gopichand Kim Ji Hyun Badminton
