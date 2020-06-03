Claudio Marchisio Hoping Cristiano Ronaldo Remains At Juventus

Claudio Marchisio hopes Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the Serie A champions amid talk of a possible exit.
Ronaldo swapped Real Madrid for Juve in a stunning €100million transfer in 2018 and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner helped the Italian giants claim the Scudetto in his first season.
The 35-year-old had scored 21 Serie A goals in 22 appearances and 25 across all competitions prior to the coronavirus pandemic, with Juve a point clear atop the league standings.
There has been speculation that Portugal captain Ronaldo could leave Turin – Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain linked as well as former club Madrid.
Marchisio was asked about Ronaldo and the Juve great – who left the club for Zenit in 2018 before retiring the following year – said via Instagram Live: "The years before he signed for Juve we met him many times. He really put you in trouble and he is still proving it.
"I am struck by his desire to keep fit and at high levels. Sometimes even if your desire is so great there is always some stake that gets in the way. He, on the other hand, is always at high levels and truly shows how much he is working to remain among the number one.
"Will he leave? I don't know but I hope not. He put himself on the line for Juventus and for the interest he brought in Serie A. I hope he stays."
