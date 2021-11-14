Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Chris Cairns 'Very Lucky To Be Alive', Says He Doesn't Know What Happens Going Forward

Chris Cairns is currently recovering from a spinal stroke that left him paralysed waist down, following several complicated surgeries.

Chris Cairns 'Very Lucky To Be Alive', Says He Doesn't Know What Happens Going Forward
One of the best all-rounders of his time, Chris Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. | Courtesy: Twitter (@chriscairns168)

Trending

Chris Cairns 'Very Lucky To Be Alive', Says He Doesn't Know What Happens Going Forward
outlookindia.com
2021-11-14T18:10:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 14 Nov 2021, Updated: 14 Nov 2021 6:10 pm

Wheelchair-bound former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns says he is "very lucky to be alive", three months after a medical emergency left him on life support. (More Cricket News)

The 51-year-old is currently recovering from a spinal stroke that left him paralysed waist down, following several complicated surgeries.

"We don't know what happens going forward. I don't know if I'll walk, I don't know if I'll stand. But I may stand. I may walk. The only option is to keep going. The thing is I'm not even just lucky to be (alive). I'm very lucky," Cairns was quoted as saying by Canberra Times.

As he opened up on his life post the scare, Cairns was flanked by his wife Melanie.

Son of Lance Cairns, who was also an all-rounder for the New Zealand team in the 1970s and 80s, Cairns junior had suffered a major medical emergency -- an aortic dissection -- in August and was transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney, where he had undergone a life-saving emergency heart surgery before facing more complications in the wake of the spinal stroke.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Aortic dissection is a serious medical condition in which a tear happens in the inner layer of the body's main artery (aorta).

He has been cleared to start "using his chest and arms for the first time in three months as he continues his recovery".

"The amazing thing going through this is just the perseverance to keep going in case it comes back. You've got to be prepared," Cairns said.

One of the best all-rounders of his time, Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 ODIs and two T20Is for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006.

His wife Melanie said, "Chris didn't just have a stroke one day and (was gone), he had two weeks of being so close to (death). So we start from a place of gratefulness, and every bit we get back after that is just an extra.

"He's here, he's still him. Yes there are physically challenges, but in the gym he said (to the staff) you show me the bar and I'm going to smash it down.

"He's super motivated to get back out on the tennis court with our daughter, whether that's running around or in a wheelchair. He's still going to try to beat her, that's who he is. That motivation puts him in a really good place to try to tackle something like this."

Speaking about New Zealand's chances in the T20 World Cup final against Australia, Cairns said the country's cricket "is very, very healthy".

"I played with (New Zealand coach) Gary Stead in Canterbury for a decade. He's one of the unsung heroes. The last two years I mean, you know, New Zealand cricket is very, very healthy."

Tags

PTI Chris Cairns Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Sports Injury Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Announce Squad For New Indian Super League Season

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Announce Squad For New Indian Super League Season

Asian Archery Championships: Rishabh Yadav Pips Mentor Abhishek Verma, Takes 3rd Place In Ranking Round

Greek Runner Runner Costas Gelaouzos Wins First Post-pandemic Athens Marathon

NZ Vs AUS, T20 World Cup Final, Live Cricket Scores: Aaron Finch Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl First

WBBL: Smriti Mandhana Stars In Sydney Thunder’s Win, Disappointing Day For Shafali Verma

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Live Streaming: All Eyes On Cristiano Ronaldo As Portugal Chase Qatar Ticket

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Kylian Mbappe Hits 4 Goals As France Rout Kazakhstan 8-0 To Qualify

Eyeing 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, ICC Likely To Award 2024 T20 World Cup To USA

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Happy Children's Day!

Happy Children's Day!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

Children's Day 2021 Special: Cricketers, Superstars, Boys And Girls!

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

NZ vs AUS, T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Battle Lines Drawn In Dubai

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Children’s Day: Check Out The Artwork By Outlook’s In-House Young Talent

Advertisement

More from Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Belgium Qualify After 3-1 Win Over Estonia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Belgium Qualify After 3-1 Win Over Estonia

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Move Closer To Playoffs

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria Move Closer To Playoffs

Brazilian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton To Start 10th

Brazilian Grand Prix: Valtteri Bottas Takes Pole Ahead Of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton To Start 10th

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Australia Look To Reignite Campaign Vs China

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Australia Look To Reignite Campaign Vs China

Read More from Outlook

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Indira to Shantiniketan, Pune To Fathom Diverse India

When Nehru Told Parliament He Sent Indira to Shantiniketan, Pune To Fathom Diverse India

Vikas Pathak / The context: the Lok Sabha was discussing the linguistic reorganization of states, and even as he backed the principle, Nehru cautioned members against linguistic chauvinism.

BJP President J P Nadda Quizzes Two Himachal Ministers On Mandi Bypoll Jolt In Delhi

BJP President J P Nadda Quizzes Two Himachal Ministers On Mandi Bypoll Jolt In Delhi

Ashwani Sharma / According to sources, BJP National President J P Nadda is gathering individual feedback to draw a clearer picture to identify whose failures actually caused this embarrassment in Himachal Pradesh.

T20 WC Final, Live: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

T20 WC Final, Live: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

Koushik Paul / Get here live cricket scores and updates of New Zealand vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai. NZ have never won a white-ball ICC tournament.

How Jawaharlal Nehru Understood India’s Past

How Jawaharlal Nehru Understood India’s Past

Vikas Pathak / Nehru had a unique sense of India’s past and destiny. It can be gleaned through his 1946 text The Discovery of India, as also his speeches and writings at other points of time.

Advertisement