BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Rushed To Hospital After Chest Pain Again

January 27, 2021
Corona
Ganguly had recently undergone angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack and was discharged from hospital earlier this month

Outlook Web Bureau 27 January 2021
2021-01-27T15:50:35+05:30

Former India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been rushed to Apollo hospital on Eastern Metropolitan Bypass near Salt Lake Stadium following chest pain on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)

Ganguly had recently undergone angioplasty after a "mild" heart attack and was discharged after the treatment of myocardial Infarction. A stent was also inserted in one of the arteries to remove the blockage.

Ganguly, 48, has been diagnosed with 'triple vessel disease'.

Triple vessel disease is an extreme form of coronary artery disease developed when the major vessels supplying blood to the heart are damaged mainly because of cholesterol deposits and also due to inflammation.


Dr Devi Shetty, the famous cardiac surgeon, had also joined the team of doctors then attending to former Indian cricket captain. Shetty, a Padma Bhusan awardee, is well-known in Kolkata. He was associated for the BM Birla Hospital and later founded the Rabindranath Tagore International Institute of Cardiac Sciences.

Earlier this month, Ganguly had suffered chest pains while exercising in his gym. He was rushed to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata where he was operated on. One stent was inserted to open up a blockage.

