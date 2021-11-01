Advertisement
Monday, Nov 01, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Piqué, Sergio Aguero To Miss Match Against Dynamo Kiev

Barcelona’s Gerard Piqué has sustained a right calf strain while Sergio Aguero is expected to stay in a hospital to undergo further heart tests after leaving Saturday’s Spanish league match feeling dizzy.

Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Piqué, Sergio Aguero To Miss Match Against Dynamo Kiev
Barcelona's Sergio Aguero (C) leaves the pitch injured against Alaves in a La Liga match on Saturday. | AP

Trending

Champions League: Barcelona's Gerard Piqué, Sergio Aguero To Miss Match Against Dynamo Kiev
outlookindia.com
2021-11-01T09:26:42+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 01 Nov 2021, Updated: 01 Nov 2021 9:26 am

Barcelona’s problems continue to compound ahead of its Champions League match against Dynamo Kiev on November 3, with Gerard Piqué and Sergio Aguero not likely to make the trip to Ukraine because of health issues. (More Football News)

The club said that veteran defender Piqué has “a right calf strain” that will sideline him for “the foreseeable future,” while Aguero is expected to stay in a hospital to undergo further heart tests after leaving Saturday’s Spanish league match feeling dizzy.

Barcelona was held by relegation-threatened Alavés 1-1 on Saturday at home for its third consecutive setback following losses to promoted Rayo Vallecano and rival Real Madrid. The Catalan club is off to a dismal start to its first season without Lionel Messi in almost 20 years.

Coach Ronald Koeman was fired last week and the team was coached by interim manager Sergi Barjuán on Saturday.

Piqué left in the 70th minute with the score tied 1-1 at the Camp Nou Stadium. He scored the team’s winner in the 1-0 win over Dynamo at home two weeks ago, a result that restored Barcelona's chances of avoiding its first group-stage elimination in the Champions League in nearly two decades.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Aguero left before halftime and was taken to a hospital to undergo further tests, with Spanish media saying an arrhythmia was detected and he would remain hospitalized and under observation. Veteran Argentina forward hadn’t made his Barcelona debut until late October because of another injury.

Barcelona is third in Group E of the Champions League, one point behind second-place Benfica and six points behind leader Bayern Munich. The Catalan club is two points ahead of Dynamo after three matches.

Barcelona is ninth in the Spanish league with 16 points from 11 matches. 

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Gerard Pique Sergio Aguero Madrid Football Sports FC Barcelona Football Champions League Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

EPL: West Ham Crush Aston Villa 4-1, Move Up To 4th Place

EPL: West Ham Crush Aston Villa 4-1, Move Up To 4th Place

Ligue 1: Nice Move To Second Place After Comeback Win Over Angers

IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah Defends India Batters After Defeat Against New Zealand

T20 World Cup: India's Semi-final Qualification Scenarios - A Look At What Virat Kohli And Co Need To Do

Virat Kohli Says India Were 'Not Brave Enough' Vs New Zealand, And 'There Is A lot Of Cricket To Be Played'

India Stare At Early T20 World Cup Exit After Humiliating Defeat Against New Zealand

Serie A: Inter Milan Beat Udinese To Keep Pressure On Top

Erste Bank Open: Alexander Zverev Beats Frances Tiafoe In Vienna For 5th Title In 2021

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Afghanistan Beat Namibia

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Argentina Kicks Of Weekend Of Celebrations To Mark Diego Maradona's Birthday

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Lights, Sweets and Crackers

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Siberian Seagulls: Winter Guests at Yamuna Ghat

Advertisement

More from Sports

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

Virat Kohli Criticises T20 World Cup Schedule, Terms It 'Ridiculous'

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: All-round Afghanistan Beat Namibia By 62 Runs

AFG Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: All-round Afghanistan Beat Namibia By 62 Runs

Asghar Afghan On His Decision To Retire: Afghanistan's Defeat To Pakistan In T20 World Cup 'Hurt Too Much'

Asghar Afghan On His Decision To Retire: Afghanistan's Defeat To Pakistan In T20 World Cup 'Hurt Too Much'

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

World Boxing Championships: Akash Kumar Enters Quarterfinals In Belgrade

Read More from Outlook

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Ads Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Lachmi Deb Roy / The recent targeting of promotional campaigns for allegedly hurting sentiments affects delivery of relevant social messages.

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

COP26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Glasgow

Associated Press / As world leaders arrive in Glasgow for the COP26 conference, discussing climate change,PM Modi also reached there for additional bilateral talks with UK PM Boris Johnson.

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

T20 World Cup: How Can India Qualify For Semis?

Jayanta Oinam / After suffering two humiliating defeats, India now face an ignominious early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

IAC Vikrant Empowers India To Operate From Any Place: Navy Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Admiral Karambir Singh was speaking to media persons on board the IAC Vikrant which is currently engaged in the second sea trial since October 24.

Advertisement