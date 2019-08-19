﻿
PTI 19 August 2019
Prannoy survived a three--game match to enter second round.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-08-19T17:46:27+0530

India's B Sai Praneeth and H S Prannoy made registered contrasting wins to enter the second round of the BWF World Championships at Basel on Monday. (Sports News)

Praneeth, ranked 19th, defeated 66th-ranked Jason Anthony Ho-Shue of Canada 21-17, 21-16 in a first-round clash lasting 39 minutes.

Also Read: Sindhu, Nehwal Chase Elusive World Titles

In another men's singles first-round match, world number 30 Prannoy fought back to beat 93rd-ranked Eetu Heino of Finland 17-21, 21-10, 21-11.

India got a favourable result in the women's doubles also with Meghana Jakkampudi and S Poorvisha Ram getting past the Guatemala pairing of Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor 21-10, 21-18 to enter the second round.

Also Read: Sindhu's Coach Gopichand An Angry Man

The other Indians in the fray, seventh seed Kidambi Srikanth and 10th seed Sameer Verma, play their first-round later on Monday.

