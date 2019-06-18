Michel Platini, Former World Cup Champion And UEFA Boss, Arrested Over Alleged 2022 FIFA World Cup Corruption

Former UEFA president and European football head, Michel Platini has been arrested by French police on June 18. The arrest is regarding his alleged corrupted decision to award the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar.

The arrest took place in Nanterre, a western suburb in Paris.

The former France international was UEFA President from January 2007 to 2015, until he stepped down after receiving a six-year ban. The ban was reduced by CAS to four years.

His ban expired on March 2019. Currently, investigators have been researching on his alleged corruption in awarding Qatar hosting right for 2022 World Cup.

Platini's ban came alongwith former FIFA President Sepp Blatter. At the midst of their walk of shame, it was also found that Blatter had paid Platini £1.35m, as disloyal charges.

Earlier, The Telegraph had investigated into this case, and revealed Platini had worked closely with Mohammed bin Hammam, banned ex-AFC head.

Reports also claim that Claude Gueant (former advisor to ex-French president Nicolas Sarkozy) has been taken in for questioning by the police.

When Qatar was awarded the hosting rights, it came as a shock to the footballing fraternity, considering the hot weather and lack of football popularity in the country.