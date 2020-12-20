Boxing: Simranjeet, Manish Strike Gold; India End World Cup Campaign With 9 Medals

December 20, 2020
Manish defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjeet got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1

PTI 20 December 2020
Simranjeet got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1 to finish on top
2020-12-20T11:28:25+05:30

Indian women boxers Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) and Manish (57kg) notched up gold medals with contrasting final wins in the Cologne World Cup in Germany.  (More Sports News)

Manish defeated compatriot Saskhi 3-2, while Simranjeet got the better of German Maya Klienhans 4-1 to finish on top in their respective categories.

India finished the competition at the second spot overall after claiming three gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

On Saturday, Asian Games champion Amit Panghal (52kg) had claimed the sole gold among men. He got a walkover in the finals.

Veteran Satish Kumar (+91kg) had to settle for a silver after an injury forced him to withdraw from the finals.

Sonia Lather (57kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Mohamed Hussamudin (57kg) had claimed the bronze medal in their respective categories.

The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

