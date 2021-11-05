Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

Adam Zampa recorded the best bowling performance for Australia in T20 World Cup by taking five for 19 in four overs against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (November 4).

Highlights | Scorecard | News

The leg-break googly bowler’s performance was the fifth-best in T20 World Cup. Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis’ six for eight off four overs against Zimbabwe at Hambantota on

September 18, 2012 is the best bowling performance.

The previous record for best bowling performance for Australia was held by left-arm fast-medium bowler James Faulkner, who took five wickets for 27 runs in four overs against Pakistan at Mohali on March 25, 2016.

It was also the best bowling performance for Adam Zampa in T20 Internationals. His previous best was three for 14 against Sri Lanka at Adelaide on October 27, 2019.

The leg-break googly’s bowling performance was the joint fourth best in T20 World Cup.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES IN T20 WORLD CUP

(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

6/8 - Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - Zimbabwe - Hambantota - 18-09-2012;

5/3 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - New Zealand - Chattogram - 31-03-2014;

5/6 - Umar Gul (Pakistan) - New Zealand - The Oval, London - 13-06-2009

5/19 - Ahsan Malik (Netherlands) - South Africa - Chattogram - 27-03-2014;

5/19 - Adam Zampa (Australia) - Bangladesh - Dubai - 04-11-2021.