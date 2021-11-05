Advertisement
Best Bowling Figures In T20 World Cup History - Statistical Highlights

Australia spinner Adam Zama became the latest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in an ICC T20 World Cup match. Here's a look at the top five bowling figures.

Australia's Adam Zampa is congratulated by teammate Marcus Stoinis, right, after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Shamim Hossain during their ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai, UAE on November 4, 2021. | AP Photo

outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T13:36:24+05:30
Syed Pervez Qaiser

Syed Pervez Qaiser

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 1:36 pm

Adam Zampa recorded the best bowling performance for Australia in T20 World Cup by taking five for 19 in four overs against Bangladesh at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday (November 4).

Highlights | Scorecard | News

The leg-break googly bowler’s performance was the fifth-best in T20 World Cup. Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis’ six for eight off four overs against Zimbabwe at Hambantota on
September 18, 2012 is the best bowling performance.

The previous record for best bowling performance for Australia was held by left-arm fast-medium bowler James Faulkner, who took five wickets for 27 runs in four overs against Pakistan at Mohali on March 25, 2016.

It was also the best bowling performance for Adam Zampa in T20 Internationals. His previous best was three for 14 against Sri Lanka at Adelaide on October 27, 2019.

The leg-break googly’s bowling performance was the joint fourth best in T20 World Cup.

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCES IN T20 WORLD CUP

(Figures - Bowler - Opponent - Venue - Date)

6/8 - Ajantha Mendis (Sri Lanka) - Zimbabwe - Hambantota - 18-09-2012;
5/3 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka) - New Zealand - Chattogram - 31-03-2014;
5/6 - Umar Gul (Pakistan) - New Zealand - The Oval, London - 13-06-2009
5/19 - Ahsan Malik (Netherlands) - South Africa - Chattogram - 27-03-2014;
5/19 - Adam Zampa (Australia) - Bangladesh - Dubai - 04-11-2021.

