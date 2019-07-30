Bengaluru Biological Park Names Royal Bengal Tiger Cub After Ace Sprinter Hima Das

A Royal Bengal tiger cub in the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park has been named after India's ace sprinter Hima Das. Das shot into fame after winning the Junior World Championships last year in 400m.

"We decided to honour Hima by naming a six-month-old Bengal tiger cub after her on the occasion of 'International Tiger Day' on Sunday," the zoo's Executive Director Vanashree Vipin Singh told IANS.

The Assam native also won the 400m gold medal in the 2018 Asian games. Recently, she once again hit the headlines after winning five gold medals in a month.

According to the fourth tiger estimation of the Union Government and the National Tiger Conservation Authority, around 75 per cent (about 3,000) of the world's tigers population is in the Indian sub-continent.

Known as India's National Animal, the majestic feline is on display in the zoo safari along with its parents and siblings.

"To celebrate the day, we have released a group of 8 tigers, including three male and five female, including the little Hima Das," Singh said.

Visitors were also enlightened about the big cats and ways to conserve them.

(IANS Inputs)