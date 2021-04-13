Ben Stokes Out Of IPL With Hand Fracture, Confirm Rajasthan Royals

England all-rounder Ben Stokes' IPL campaign in all likelihood has come to an abrupt end after sustaining a suspected hand fracture during Rajasthan Royals' opening game against Punjab Kings, according to a report in British media. (More Cricket News)

According to British newspaper "Independent", Stokes has in all likelihood fractured his left-and while taking a diving catch to dismiss West Indies dasher, Chris Gayle.

"Having dropped a chance earlier in the match, Stokes ran in from long on and dived forward to complete the dismissal of the West Indian batsman. He immediately felt discomfort in his left hand, grimacing as he got up to celebrate with his teammates," the newspaper reported.

It was due to the injury that Stokes didn't bowl more than one over with Punjab Kings scoring a massive 222.

"The Independdent understands that Stokes will remain out in India for a week. Dialogue has already begun between the ECB and Royals around managing the injury," the newspaper said.

"He will have an X-Ray in India (Mumbai) on Thursday to determine how much damage has been done before the ECB take over the planning of the recovery," it further said.

Rajasthan Royals also confirmed the development. In a statement, the franchise said that "Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team's match against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season."

"Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery. We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season.," it added.

