Wednesday, Dec 15, 2021
Bayern Munich Vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Hat-trick Hero Serge Gnabry Inspires Bayern Win

Bayern Munich's 5-0 win over Stuggart helped them go nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga table ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund. The game was played in an empty stadium due to Covid restrictions.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates with Thomas Moeller (R) and Serge Gnabry after scoring against VfB Stuttgart in Bundesliga. | AP

outlookindia.com
2021-12-15T10:33:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 15 Dec 2021, Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:33 am

Serge Gnabry scored a hat-trick as Bayern Munich stretched its lead in the Bundesliga to nine points with a 5-0 hammering of Stuttgart. (More Football News)

Stuttgart survived an early string of chances for Bayern to score, and even created a couple of its own, before Gnabry curled the ball into the top-right corner in the 40th minute to open the scoring on Tuesday.

Thomas Muller set up Gnabry for a second goal just after halftime before a run of three goals in five minutes finished off Stuttgart. Robert Lewandowski chipped the ball over the goalkeeper in the 69th before tapping in a Gnabry cross three minutes later.

Soon after, Gnabry completed his hat-trick when a cross from Muller was palmed into his path by the keeper. Stuttgart stays 15th after a defeat which brought Pellegrino Matarazzo's team back down to earth following a 2-0 upset win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

The game was played in an empty stadium because of state-level restrictions following a rise in coronavirus cases.

